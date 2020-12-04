Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area C Director Amanda Shatzko has been re-elected as vice-chair Nov. 18, 2020. (File)

North Okanagan district re-elects chair, vice-chair

The Regional District of North Okanagan has re-elected directors Kevin Acton and Amanda Shatzko as chair and vice-chair.

“Having the opportunity to represent the RDNO once again as the chairperson is a real privilege,” Acton said. “It is such a rare thing in life to be part of a great institution that is on the front lines of decision making that shapes our communities.”

Of his vice-chair, Acton said he’s happy to work alongside her once again.

“She brings a fresh and positive outlook to every facet of our organization.”

Shatzko said it’s an honour to receive continuous support from fellow politicians.

“I love my job and thank them and my constituents for their trust in me in creating opportunities for North Okanagan families,” she said.

The two were re-elected, for the third time, on Nov. 18, 2020.

The RDNO Board is made up of municipal mayors and councillors appointed by their respective councils and elected representatives from five electoral areas.

RDNO Directors serve for a four-year term, and the directors elect the chair and vice-chair position each November for a one-year term.

Most Read