North Okanagan district rewarding dog owners who get their licence

Licence holders will get savings on a dog tag if 1,500 more dogs are licenced by March 5

The Regional District of North Okanagan is offering a promotion to get more participation in its new dog licencing program. (Šari Dale photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is pushing for more participation in its new dog licensing program.

The regional district has launched a context to encourage dog owners to licence their pups. With the Join our Pack and Track the Progress promotion, if 1,500 or more dogs get their licence by March 5, every licence holder will receive 50 per cent off on a designer dog tag.

“We are launching this fun challenge to reward all of the responsible dog owners who have licensed their dog and to encourage those who have not yet purchased their licence to complete the quick and easy process,” said Ashley Gregerson, Communications Officer, RDNO. “Even if you registered your dog months ago, this prize will benefit you!”

The district launched its new online god licensing program in November 2020, partnering with DocuPet to make registering dogs faster and easier.

Licences are $20 and there are three registration options to choose from: online at rdno.docupet.ca; over the phone, toll-free at 1-855-249-1370; and in-person at the RDNO’s main office (9848 Aberdeen Road, Coldstream), the District of Coldstream Municipal Hall (9901 Kalamalka Road, Coldstream) or the Village of Lumby Municipal Hall (1775 Glencaird Street, Lumby).

The district’s dog control service area includes Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby and Electoral Areas B, C and a portion of D.

In addition to the RDNO’s dog control bylaw which mandates that all dogs must wear and official dog tag and renew their licences annually, the highlighted several perks to getting your dog licenced, including:

Reunite quicker with a lost pet: access to the free HomeSafe 24/7 lost pet service comes with your licence.

It’s cost-effective: If your dog is at large and doesn’t have a licence, dog control won’t have contact information to reach you and will bring the dog to the pound. In addition to an impounding fee, dog owners are charged a daily boarding fee for each day their dog stays at the pound. If your dog is wearing a license tag, you will be contacted immediately.

Provides services to our community: dog licensing fees help pay for the costs of providing dog control services in our community. Dog control is an important service that responds to emergencies that involve dogs, such as dog attacks or roaming dogs.

There are more than 150 designer dog tags to choose from. The full gallery can be found online.

READ MORE: North Okanagan leashes up new dog licensing program

READ MORE: Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Brendan Shykora

Dogs