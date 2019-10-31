North Okanagan district signs up on Facebook

The Regional District of North Okanagan has finally signed up for Facebook. (RDNO Facebook)

Keeping up with the goings-on of the Regional District of North Okanagan got a little more user friendly after it’s officially joined the social media realm by establishing a Facebook page.

“We are excited to be joining Facebook and we hope people are excited to follow and engage with us on the platform,” RDNO communication officer Ashley Gregerson said. “Without the communications role existing before 2018, it was a challenge for the RDNO to expand its outreach efforts. Now, we are working hard to share information more consistently and on the platforms that our residents are already on.”

Signing up for the social media giant was a key point in the RDNO’s Communications Plan, which was just awarded a gold MarCom award.

“People can expect to see RDNO news, events, information about the services we provide and coverage in a timelier fashion that we haven’t been able to offer before social media,” Gregerson said.

Residents can follow the RDNO at facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.

