North Okanagan election finances revealed

Who spent how much during 2018 municipal elections released by Elections BC

Darrin Taylor spent the most money in the 2018 Vernon mayoral race.

Taylor, who finished second, more than 1,000 votes behind the winner Victor Cumming, spent $14,603.31 in expenses on his campaign and received $14,195 in contributions in financial statements released by Elections B.C. Tuesday.

Among the contributions was $250 from former North Okanagan MLA Tom Christensen.

The 2018 General Local Elections disclosure statements of candidates, elector organizations and third party advertising sponsors are available for public inspection on the Elections BC website.

Cumming spent $9,615 and received nearly $9,500 in contributions, including two donations totalling $1,100 from former Vernon Mayor Rob Sawatzky.

RELATED: Cumming wins Vernon mayor’s chair

Erik Olesen, who finished third, spent the same that he brought in, $1,016.80. Art Gourley’s amended statement shows he spent and received $166.90. Gourley finished fourth.

Under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act, disclosure statements must be filed with B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer within 90 days after General Voting Day for an election. The filing deadline for the 2018 General Local Elections was 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18.

Two North Okanagan mayors – Chris Pieper of Armstrong and Kevin Acton of Lumby – had no expenses whatsoever as both were acclaimed.

Coldstream incumbent Mayor Jim Garlick claimed $1,500 in expenses and no contributions as he remained mayor, defeating challenger Bill Firman, who spent $638.40 and claimed no contributions.

In Spallumcheen, Christine Fraser spent $1,900 and received contributions of $1,200 as she defeated incumbent Mayor Janice Brown, who spent only $209 dollars and received no contributions.

Greg McCune, who defeated challenger Herman Halvorson in the race for mayor of Enderby, spent $875 and had contributions of $800. Halvorson spent no money on his campaign but received $1,000 in contributions.

The statements include expenses of each filer and information regarding contributions they received.

A total of 19 candidates in elections provincewide were late in filing their statements and have until Feb. 18 to do so, which includes paying a $500 late fee. One of the 19 is failed Vernon council candidate Sam Zaharia.

Also on the late filing list are two candidates named Mrs. Doubtfire (Vancouver School District) and Spike (City of Vancouver).



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.