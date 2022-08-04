Regional District of North Okanagan electoral areas B and C are the latest municipalities to follow suit and activate a campfire and open burning ban, effective 12 p.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 4. (RDNO graphic)

North Okanagan electoral areas join fire ban

Campfire, opening burning and other bans go into effect in Kamloops Fire Centre today, Thursday, 12 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is implementing a campfire ban, effective 12 p.m. today, Thursday, August 4, in alignment with the Kamloops Fire Centre and numerous nearby local governments.

The ban applies to the fire protection zones of Electoral Areas B and C and will remain in place until further notice.

Prohibited activities include the use of:

• campfires;

• open burning (all);

• fireworks;

• sky lanterns;

• burn barrels or burn cages;

• binary exploding targets;

• tiki and similar kinds of torches;

• chimineas;

• air curtain burners; and

• outdoor stoves or other portable campfire apparatus without a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

The Kamloops Fire Centre’s campfire ban also applies to electoral areas which are outside of the above noted fire protection zone.

The Cities of Armstrong and Enderby and Township of Spallumcheen also established the ban, which is in effect for the entire Kamloops Fire Centre.

Residents and visitors are reminded to report wildfires to the B.C. Wildfire Service by calling 1 800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

