Grindrod Elementary students helped fill sandbags for locals impacted by flooding on Monday, June 8, 2020. (School District 83 photo)

North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

The Grade 5-7 class at Grindrod Elementary helped locals experiencing flooding June 8

Students from Grindrod Elementary spent an afternoon helping out with local flooding mitigation efforts earlier this week.

The Grade 5-7 class walked from the school to Grindrod Park Monday, June 8, where they filled bags of sand ahead of multiple storms that came later in the week.

“They wanted to help support the community as Shuswap River is rising,” said principal Jeff Abbott. “All the bagging materials had been left at the park so the kids brought our school shovels and worked as a team to fill as many bags as they could.”

“Helping our community is important to us as a school community,” Abbott said.

READ MORE: Vernon neighbours losing their backyards to creek washout

READ MORE: Avoid creeks and banks during stormy weather: City of Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

flood watch

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Just Posted

North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

The Grade 5-7 class at Grindrod Elementary helped locals experiencing flooding June 8

Vernon neighbours losing their yards to creek washout

The neighbours say they’ve spoken to the city about removing debris from the creek, to no avail

Affordable housing units open in Vernon

50 units in total have either already opened or are in the works in the city

Avoid creeks and banks during stormy weather: City of Vernon

City crews are working to keep creeks flowing and checking for hazards at 55 local sites

Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to a warning for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz about books, publications and reading

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz about books, publications and reading

Piggeries was a popular hunting spot near Summerland

Name came from three early hunters in the area

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Tips on how to protect your aging loved ones from financial abuse

About one in 10 seniors are victims of consumer fraud each year: Canadian Department of Justice

Storm drops huge hailstones on the Shuswap

Chase resident’s home is battered by June 12 storm.

‘Serious questions:’ Trudeau calls video of RCMP tackling chief shocking

The RCMP dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application

Most Read