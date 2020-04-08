North Okanagan farmers encouraged to log on for water updates

The Regional District of North Okanagan is encouraging local farmers to sign up for e-alerts for water updates. (File photo)

Local farmers are encouraged to sign up for e-alerts to get updates on water supply without having to wait for the postman.

The Regional District of North Okanagan’s (RDNO) Greater Vernon Water utility, along with several others, have partnered with the Okanagan Basin Water Board and BC Agricultural and Food Climate Action Initiative to improve communication around water supply in the region.

As spring irrigation startup is set to begin mid-April for many farms, the RDNO said the e-alert system will be the fastest means of communication.

“Signing up for the service was quick, and it’s great to be able to choose how I receive alerts — email, text or voice mail,” said local tree fruit producer Tom Ouchi. “I appreciate the reminder for getting my meter set up in the spring and the supply updates throughout the year give me the confidence that I’m making decisions for my farm with the complete information.”

To subscribe, visit obwb.ca/alerts; select Greater Vernon Water and enter email address and cellphone number before indicating the way you wish to receive alerts.

Producers will also receive reminders for turn on/off dates and notifications when water use allocation information is updated on AgConnect.

To subscribe to other RDNO e-alerts, visit rdno.ca/subscribe.

Coronavirus