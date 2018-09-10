North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

The Regional District of North Okanagan has lifted the campfire ban within the region as of Monday, Sept. 10.

“As a result of the precipitation and moist weather conditions over the last few days, the risk in fire fuels and wildfires has decreased immensely,” the District said in a release.

“Residents are now able to have campfires in the area but are encouraged to use extreme caution and safety in all fire use.”

The fire ban went into effect July 26.

The District said this only relates to the allowance of campfires, chimneys, outdoor stoves and other portable apparatus that is not CSA or ULC approved. As per the fire regulation set by the Kamloops Fire Centre, Category 2 and 3 fires are still prohibited, along with the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels, exploding targets and tiki torches or similar.

The fire ban for the City of Vernon was lifted Friday, Sept. 7.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing
Next story
Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Just Posted

North Okanagan fire ban lifted

Regional District lifted the ban Monday, Sept. 10

E-cigarette health hazards remain unknown

Interior Health says vaping not safe alternative to cigarettes

Vernon tests traffic lights

Testing until Oct. 12

North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

Team plays home opener Friday in Armstrong against the Kamloops Storm

Kelowna Mounties pull woman from inferno

The woman went into medical distress behind the wheel …

Cooler weather on the way for Okanagan- Shuswap

Cool wet weather forecast for the region this week

Summerland council, staff pursue recourse after unauthorized tree removal

Trees were cut down at edge of Woodbridge Nature Preserve in Summerland

Video: Battle of the barnyard

Farm animals compete in watermelon eating contest in Princeton.

Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Two companies up for same award from Enderby band; one wins, one is runner-up

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Spallumcheen company toasts VJHF

Gambrinus Malting Corporation raises $5,000 for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

Mountain bike race raises money for Africa

The Test of Humanity race, on Sept. 16 in Summerland, will raise money for Canadian Humanitarian

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Most Read