Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Highway 97 is down to single lane southbound

A two-vehicle incident is slowing southbound traffic on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the southbound lane of Highway 97 north of Bailey Road.

Calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The incident involves a Dodge Ram and a semi-truck.

Single-lane traffic is in effect. RCMP is on scene to divert southbound traffic onto Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance is on scene.

More to come.

