Truck and semi collide on Highway 97 near Vernon

Emergency responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the southbound lane of Highway 97 north of Bailey Road.
Calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The incident involves a Dodge Ram and a semi-truck.
Single-lane traffic is in effect. RCMP is on scene to divert southbound traffic onto Kalamalka Lakeview Drive.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance is on scene.
More to come.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.