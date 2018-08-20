The BX Swan Lake Fire Department is among a handful of North Okanagan fire outlets that have sent members and equipment to help with the wildfires around the province. (Morning Star file photo)

North Okanagan fire halls lend hand to B.C. wildfires

Personnel and equipment deployed north to help battle B.C.’s many blazes

North Okanagan volunteer fire departments have pitched in, when and where able, to help with B.C.’s wildfire situation.

The Coldstream, Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake departments have sent equipment and personnel up north to help with the wildfires.

“We have sent a tender to Burns Lake along with two members,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings late Friday. The crew members were to be swapped out this weekend. Armstrong Spallumcheen has also sent members to help the Telegraph Creek wildfire in B.C.’s northwest corner. That fire had earlier wiped out 27 structures, but there has been no reported loss of life.

RELATED: BC Wildfires: Fire crews battle blazes across region

RELATED: BC Wildfires: Province calls for federal aid

BX Swan Lake has a couple of members at Telegraph Creek and Fire Chief Bill Wacey has been helping in Burns Lake and Fort St. James.

Coldstream Fire Department sent a couple of members and a tender to Takysie Lake, near Burns Lake, accessible by ferry. There is no wife and the members are staying in touch with Chief David Sturgeon via a pay phone at a nearby fishing lodge.

“Last night, I guess it blew up,” said Sturgeon late Friday of the fire. “They had to evacuate where they were. They’re just on standby until the fire rolls through, doing structural protection.”

RELATED: Naramata firefighters diverted after fire breaches Burns Lake camp

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has not been able to send any personnel or equipment due to a shortage of staff.

“We’re just in the middle of a hiring process,” said Fire Chief David Lind on Monday. “We’re looking at having some new folks on board in September, but we just don’t have anything to spare this year.

“We’re in good enough shape for the City of Vernon, but with the conditions and the way things are with our staffing levels right now, it would be irresponsible to send folks away right now.”

Coldstream has also kept members back to fill needs at home. Same goes for the volunteer departments in Lumby, Falkland and Enderby.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

Just Posted

Wildfires grow near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

North Okanagan parks receiving upgrades

Swan Lake Nature Reserve, Mutrie Dog Park and BX Ranch Dog Park to benefit from work

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Sparks set to fly in new Okanagan College welding facility

Welding students based in Penticton will now have access to the new, $2.2 million facility

Gardener’s Diary: All the zucchini you could want

Jocelyne Sewell A Gardener’s Diary I haven’t been in the garden for… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Pospisil falls in VanOpen semis

Goes three sets with Daniel Evans of England

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

Crews continue mop up at Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire

Firefighters are working alongside the military to extinguish the wildfire near West Kelowna

Most Read