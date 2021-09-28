North Okanagan firefighters better equipped thanks to district grant

Regional District of North Okanagan contributes $11K to purchase portable tools for protecting homes

Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming, left, presents a cheque to Chief Bill Wacey and Deputy Chief Brad Stickles. (Regional District of North Okanagan)

Two portable sprinkler systems, a pump and a hose roller have been added to BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue’s arsenal thanks to a contribution from the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Having BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue acquire this is important in helping them protect our residents at any time, but it is particularly critical now considering the extreme wildfire conditions we experienced this summer,” said RDNO Electoral Area B Director Bob Fleming.

“The better equipped our fire departments are, the better able to protect people and property.”

The district’s $11,400 grant was funded through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant Funds.

“Wildland firefighting poses unique challenges. Given the often remote location of wildfires, crews regularly have to hike for significant distances before they can set up fire breaks and attack flames,” said fire chief Bill Wacey.

“It’s important for them to have portable equipment that doesn’t weigh them down, and for that equipment to be designed to fight wildfires as they behave differently than a house fire.”

