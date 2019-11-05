North Okanagan Gleaners launches toque and mittens campaign

Donations of new socks, under garments, mittens and toques are being accepted this November

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners will be hard at work this November collecting socks, mittens, under garments and toques for children of all ages in Eastern European and Latin American countries.

Donation bins are set up in most churches, the Schubert Centre, the Gleaners used furniture store and plant.

Donations of new socks, mittens, toques and under garments will be sent to needy countries along with the dried soup mixes created in Coldstream using produce that were deemed unsuitable for sale by farmers.

Last year, more than six million servings of dried soup mix were delivered world wide and 3,800 pieces of clothing were collected in the Vernon area to round out the care package.

Gleaners’ used furniture store was opened in 2010 to help offset the costs associated with running the Coldstream facility. Pickups can be arranged for furniture donations by calling 250-549-1123.

Socks, toques, mittens and under garment donations are being accepted until Nov. 24, 2019 and those with additional questions can reach out to Howie Anhorn at 250-549-1632. Gleaners’ volunteers are asking no used clothing be donated.

“Many people enjoy knitting these items, or you can purchase them new,” Anhorn said. “New stuffed toys are also accepted.”

