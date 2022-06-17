North Okanagan grads mark end of an era

It’s an exciting time of year for students at all schools, but most of all for those who are leaving their familiar high school lockers, teachers and classrooms behind, forever.

The 2022 graduates are ending an era of more than 12 years of education.

The Vernon School District has a total of 652 grads this year, represented by: Kal (115), alternate schools such as Open Door, Crossroads and vLearn (35), Clarence Fulton (102), W.L. Seaton (155), Charles Bloom (50) and VSS (195).

It’s a big number but even more are expected to cross the stage in 2023.

“The big grad should be next year as we hit our peak then for the next few years,” Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins said.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Education and the board of education for School District 22 (Vernon, Coldstream, Lavington, Lumby and Cherryville), we congratulate all graduates. We are so proud of you and wish you the best in your future endeavours.”

Crossing stages to collect their diploma, many are looking forward to their futures, while memories of this large chunk of their life pass.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu has a special message to the Class of 2022.

“Dear grads as you cross the stage this year, I hope you understand the diploma you receive represents more than 12 years of formal education. It represents the challenges you faced, the relationships you built, the skills you honed and the memories you made,” Sandhu said in a speech in the B.C. Legislature.

“Your efforts are an investment in yourself and your future. I hope you all remember this feeling of accomplishment in your upcoming ceremony and for the rest of your life.

“Let this feeling be a light to guide you when things get difficult. You can do anything you set your mind to.”

It’s an exciting time not just for grads, but their families, teachers and support staff.

“The teachers in this province have been a strong symbol of strength in these past two years. They have shown their strength, compassion, resiliency, patience, creativity, flexibility, and ability to adapt to anything that came their way,” Sandhu said.

A.L. Fortune class of 2022

Charles Bloom graduates take part in an annual tradition of painting the road known as Cop Hill.

VLearn graduates celebarated Monday, June 13 as part of the alternate programs in the school district. (SD22 photo)

Crossroads grads