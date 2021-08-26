North Okanagan grandparents lose home to White Rock Lake wildfire

GoFundMe campaign kicked off for caretakers of granddaughter with rare condition

A GoFundMe campaign has been kicked off for Sandy and Dean Brandt, who take care of their granddaughter, Bella (pictured), after they lost their home to the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Sandy Brandt - Facebook)

A family behind the Artisan Gift Market at DeMille’s in Salmon Arm lost their home and workshop to the 81,000-hectare White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control between Vernon and Kamloops.

“Our hearts are broking for our fearless and feisty market leaders,” a spokesperson from the market said in a social media post.

A GoFundMe campaign was kicked off for Sandy and Dean Brandt by one of their vendors, Shelley Wright.

The Brandts have dedicated their lives to caring for their granddaughter who lives with a rare condition that causes life-threatening seizures, Wright said in the GoFundMe campaign.

But the White Rock Lake wildfire forced the Brandts out with only what they could fit in their trailer. They were forced to leave a lot of Bella’s special health equipment behind.

“They are both artisans and make a living selling their creations,” Wright said. “All of their supplies and equipment are gone which will severely impact their ability to do the crafts that put the food on the table.

“I’m hoping that, together, we can raise enough to at least ease the stress of this very difficult time.”

Nearly $3,000 of the $10,000 has been raised so far.

To donate, visit gofundme.com ‘Help Bella’s grandparents after their home burned.’

The Brandts weren’t the only market vendors affected by the blaze.

Another vendor lost everything as well and four more have been evacuated for more than two weeks.

