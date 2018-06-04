North Okanagan hit-and-run suspect in custody

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have caught up with a hit-and-run suspect.

On May 30, just after 2 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision that occurred on Highway 97 near Stickle Rd in Vernon. Officers learned that a blue GMC pickup had rear-ended a white Honda Civic.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and continued to drive southbound on Highway 97 where it then collided with a Ministry of Transportation vehicle which was working on the highway at the time.

RELATED: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek hit-and-run driver

“The driver of the pickup exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

That is, until Sunday.

RCMP members caught up with the suspect male on a property located in the Spallumcheen area. He was arrested without incident and remains in police custody.

The 29-year-old Vernon man is facing potential charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He was scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court Monday.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna man charged with stabbing expected to plead guilty
Next story
Trudeau rejects immediate retaliation on U.S. tariffs

Just Posted

UPDATED: Court recommends 17 years for Foerster in Van Diest murder

Joint submission for 17 years with no chance of parole put forward for Matthew Foerster

New trial ordered for Armstrong man

Long-term offender convicted of sexual assault and uttering threats wins appeal

Kal Lake dock deemed unsafe

End section of Rotary Pier at Coldstream beach deemed unsafe after last year’s flooding; fenced off

Community Foundation of North Okanagan doles out record grant amount

Group awards more than $140,000 in grants to 24 North Okanagan organizations

North Okanagan hit-and-run suspect in custody

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have caught up with a hit-and-run suspect. On May… Continue reading

Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

Former B.C. woman seeks support for victims of volcano in Guatemala

Judy Bergen lives not far from where volcano erupted on Sunday

North Okanagan paddleboarder takes on lake for hospice

Dancing With the Vernon Stars participant Aaron Nasipayko hopes to paddle length of Okanagan Lake

Bus crash in Ontario sends 24 to hospital

A truck driver who passed the scene said he could see passengers standing outside the bus holding bloody noses

Prime Minister coming to B.C. Tuesday to meet with pro-pipeline Sto:lo chief

Trudeau to participate in Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee meeting in Chilliwack

Medimap draws award from B.C. doctors

Excellence in Health Promotion Award from Doctors of BC goes to Medimap

Kelowna man charged with stabbing expected to plead guilty

Trial for Ken Maurice Butler put off till next week in Kelowna

Guatemala volcano death toll up to 33

Searing flows of ash mixed with water and debris down its flanks, blocking roads and burning homes

Bend and snap, Legally Blonde is back

It’s confirmed Reese Whitherspoon will star in Legally Blond 3

Most Read