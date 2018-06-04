North Okanagan hit-and-run suspect in custody

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have caught up with a hit-and-run suspect.

On May 30, just after 2 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle hit-and-run collision that occurred on Highway 97 near Stickle Rd in Vernon. Officers learned that a blue GMC pickup had rear-ended a white Honda Civic.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and continued to drive southbound on Highway 97 where it then collided with a Ministry of Transportation vehicle which was working on the highway at the time.

“The driver of the pickup exited the vehicle and fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

That is, until Sunday.

RCMP members caught up with the suspect male on a property located in the Spallumcheen area. He was arrested without incident and remains in police custody.

The 29-year-old Vernon man is facing potential charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He was scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court Monday.



