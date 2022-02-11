The North Okanagan Hospice Society created this snowy butterfly for Shaw Spotlight’s Buildfrosty2022 contest. (Submitted photo)

The North Okanagan Hospice Society created this snowy butterfly for Shaw Spotlight’s Buildfrosty2022 contest. (Submitted photo)

North Okanagan Hospice Society enters ‘frosty butterfly’ into national contest

Vote for the hospice’s snowy creation to help them win up to $5,000 in prize money

The North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) has created a butterfly out of snow with the hopes of winning prize money to help provide end-of-life care to local residents.

Shaw Spotlight is putting on a nationwide contest called Buildfrosty2022, in partnership with 23 charities. The contest challenges contestants to build the most creative snowman for a chance to win a donation between $2,000 and $5,000.

In an homage to the hospice’s logo, the team at NOHS decided to build a frosty butterfly, complete with the hospice’s colour scheme.

As the only contestant in the Vernon area, NOHS is hoping the community will rally around their snowy creation.

“We had a few of the neighborhood kids to help build it in Kal park last month, and they are very proud of their efforts,” said Lisa Matthews, NOHS executive director.

To cast a vote, residents need to like, heart or retweet the butterfly on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

READ MORE: Winter Carnival parade takes over downtown Vernon

READ MORE: ‘We’ve kicked the worst of winter’: Heat records set across the Okanagan on Monday

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC Health

Previous story
Morning Start: Super Bowl facts of the past and present
Next story
B.C. tourism, events industry receives $9.3M in government supports

Just Posted

The North Okanagan Hospice Society created this snowy butterfly for Shaw Spotlight's Buildfrosty2022 contest. (Submitted photo)
North Okanagan Hospice Society enters ‘frosty butterfly’ into national contest

Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday in Los Angeles, California. (Photo - Rich Fury)
Morning Start: Super Bowl facts of the past and present

The final weekend of the 62nd Vernon Winter Carnival will be down a couple of events, but plenty of fun remains to be had. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Winter Carnival cancels two final weekend events

Triple O's opened its doors on 27th Street in Vernon on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two new restaurants open in Vernon