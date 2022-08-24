North Okanagan Hospice Society seeks public input on 5-year framework

A public information session is being held by the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) on Sept. 8.

The session is to present and gather feedback on the society’s five-year plan, which looks at five major areas of note through 2026. Included in the areas are: sustainable funding, engaged and expert staff and volunteers providing excellent care, a palliative care service hub, being well-known in the community, and a robust IT system.

With funding, the NOHS wants to consider all resources to develop a funding system to reach its goals. They also want to continue to develop health care professionals to create better outcomes for clients and families.

NOHS is also looking to grow and expand its name by getting out in the community more to raise awareness of the society and all that it provides. A new IT system would be available for all staff, support workers, clients, visitors, partners, and donors to be able to interact with NOHS easier and more effectively.

“We want to engage our community in a thoughtful way, we have developed this framework, but want to hear from the residents we serve in the North Okanagan,” said Lisa Mathews, executive director NOHS.

The input of the public will help the NOHS with their framework for the next few years. The information session is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 8 starting 3:30 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge – Ballroom 1.

