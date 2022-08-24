Seniors holding hands. (Pixabay image)

Seniors holding hands. (Pixabay image)

North Okanagan Hospice Society seeks public input on 5-year framework

The public information session is set for Thursday, Sept. 8

A public information session is being held by the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) on Sept. 8.

The session is to present and gather feedback on the society’s five-year plan, which looks at five major areas of note through 2026. Included in the areas are: sustainable funding, engaged and expert staff and volunteers providing excellent care, a palliative care service hub, being well-known in the community, and a robust IT system.

With funding, the NOHS wants to consider all resources to develop a funding system to reach its goals. They also want to continue to develop health care professionals to create better outcomes for clients and families.

NOHS is also looking to grow and expand its name by getting out in the community more to raise awareness of the society and all that it provides. A new IT system would be available for all staff, support workers, clients, visitors, partners, and donors to be able to interact with NOHS easier and more effectively.

“We want to engage our community in a thoughtful way, we have developed this framework, but want to hear from the residents we serve in the North Okanagan,” said Lisa Mathews, executive director NOHS.

The input of the public will help the NOHS with their framework for the next few years. The information session is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 8 starting 3:30 p.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge – Ballroom 1.

READ MORE: Vernon mayor seeks second term

READ MORE: Vernon club pitches horseshoes provincials

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$118M announced for B.C. family doctors amid new payment model transition

Just Posted

Seniors holding hands. (Pixabay image)
North Okanagan Hospice Society seeks public input on 5-year framework

Jenelle Brewer has put forward her name for Vernon city council ahead of the municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Indian Band member running for Vernon council

Vernon Search and Rescue safely rescued a group stranded on Okanagan Lake Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Facebook photo)
Saved after boaters are stranded on Okanagan Lake

Fires in North Okanagan.
Lightning caused fires in the North Okanagan

Pop-up banner image