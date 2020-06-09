Vernon’s Jacqueline Marioni (left) is joined by childhood friend Barb Statton for a photo in Polson Park as the pair take a breather from their virtual Kidney Walk around the park Sunday, June 7. Marioni, a two-time kidney transplant recipient, raised $6,000 for the annual event. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan Kidney Foundation chapter raises $13,000

Virtual Kidney Walk held in B.C.-Yukon, Alberta and Saskatchewan Sunday, June 7

Not being able to hold an in-person walk and celebration didn’t stop the Okanagan North chapter of the Kidney Foundation of B.C.-Yukon.

The local group raised $13,169 for the annual Kidney Walk Sunday, June 7, which was a virtual walk and celebration featuring participants from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the Yukon, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total included a $1,500 sponsorship donation from Hogarth’s Clinic Pharmacy Ltd. of Vernon.

“We joined in a virtual celebration held on Facebook to YouTube that included time to take a walk around the block in support of the Kidney Foundation, and patients faced with kidney disease,” said Okanagan North chapter president Sid Adams.

Okanagan North finished fifth among chapters in B.C.-Yukon for fundraising. B.C.-Yukon raised $188,995.08.

Top local fundraiser was Vernon’s Jacqueline Marioni, a two-time kidney transplant recipient, who raised $6,000. Marioni was joined for a walk around Polson Park by her husband, Chris, a kidney donor (to a stranger), dog Charlie and a handful of friends.

”This has been a challenging year raising funds as most fundraisers are not able to occur and donations are reduced as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19,” said Adams.

All provinces combined raised more than $320,000.

READ MORE: Group plans North Okanagan chapter of Kidney Foundation

READ MORE: Vernon couple support Kidney Walk despite setbacks


