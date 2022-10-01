The North Okanagan Labour Council has endorsed candidates Mark Olsen (l) for School District 22 trustee and Kelly Fehr (r) for Vernon council. (Photo/School District 22/Kelly Fehr Facebook)

North Okanagan Labour Council endorses candidates

Kelly Fehr is running for council and Mark Olsen is seeking reelection on school board

A Vernon council candidate and School District 22 trustee candidate have made the North Okanagan Labour Council’s (NOLC) endorsement list.

Kelly Fehr is seeking election to council and Mark Olsen is seeking reelection to the school board.

A media release from the NOLC says it searched for the best candidates for everyday working-class people and friends of organized labour and trade unions to support.

Candidates were assessed on past experience, volunteerism, history with unions, involvement with community and not-for-profit organizations, assessment of critical issues and their platform.

They were also graded regarding their positions on topics of interest to labour including living wages, pay equity, affordability, housing, the environment, contracting out of public services, public-private partnerships, shopping local, job creation, ethical procurement and Truth and Reconciliation.

In order to have been considered for endorsement, candidates needed to submit an application package by the deadline.

If a particular individual was not selected through this process, it either means they did not apply for endorsement, or that they were not successful in the approval process.

