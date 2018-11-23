North Okanagan landfills declining select items

Starting Jan. 1, no paper packaging, printed paper, aluminum and tin containers at RDNO facilities

There’s a number of items you will no longer be taking to landfills in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, the Recycling and Disposal Facilities (RDFs) in the Regional District of North Okanagan will no longer be accepting the following recycling items:

* Printed paper;

* Paper packaging;

* Aluminum containers;

* Tin containers;

* Cartons and paper cups;

* Plastic containers;

* Styrofoam;

* Glass containers.

RELATED: Hard-cover books, plastic film banned from RDNO recycling

Curbside recycling pick up will operate as normal, as the RDNO does not provide this service.

The only change is that the above-listed recyclables cannot be dropped off at the RDFs (landfills).

Residents also have the option to use Recycle BC depots. Businesses have multiple options to managing their recycling through a subscription service or by self-hauling to a local depot.

RELATED: Recyling program is working

By downloading the Recyclepedia app, people can easily find recycling depots near them. Find it in the App Store and on Google Play.

RDNO will still accept clean, flattened, old corrugated cardboard at RDNO Recycling and Disposal Facilities.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Collaborating with First Nations in B.C. to combat climate change
Next story
Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Just Posted

Vernon chamber seeks more downtown dialogue

Meetings between law enforcement, agencies and business owners called for to ensure public safety

North Okanagan landfills declining select items

Starting Jan. 1, no paper packaging, printed paper, aluminum and tin containers at RDNO facilities

Vernon RCMP superintendent collects B.C. award

Shawna Baher among more than 100 officers recognized in Victoria at Police Honours Night

SilverStar opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end

Free hospital parking won’t catch on in Okanagan

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Vernon woman launches fundraiser for Mexican orphanage

“I really wanted to help because when I was young and growing up in Mexico, I didn’t have any food either.”

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Eighteen BCHL graduates taking hockey trip of a lifetime

The fourth-annual Friendship Four NCAA hockey tournament starts Friday, Nov. 23.

Okanagan College professors introduce e-textbooks to ease student costs

Okanagan College ranks sixth in the province for open textbook adoption.

Stores usher in Black Friday with easier ways to get deals

They’re offering new ways for shoppers to get deals online and in the store easier and faster in the age of instant gratification.

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

President Donald Trump was sure to congratulate himself, telling the officers that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

Wildlife relocation expert to oust koi-eating otter from Vancouver garden

Park Board staff plan to hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the next steps to deal with the otter and protect the garden’s remaining koi.

Mail service halted in Ottawa as Commons looks to take up back-to-work bill

The capital, as well as smaller towns in Ontario and British Columbia, are all being targeted by rotating strikes by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers.

Most Read