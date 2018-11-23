North Okanagan landfills declining select items

Starting Jan. 1, no paper packaging, printed paper, aluminum and tin containers at RDNO facilities

There’s a number of items you will no longer be taking to landfills in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, the Recycling and Disposal Facilities (RDFs) in the Regional District of North Okanagan will no longer be accepting the following recycling items:

* Printed paper;

* Paper packaging;

* Aluminum containers;

* Tin containers;

* Cartons and paper cups;

* Plastic containers;

* Styrofoam;

* Glass containers.

Curbside recycling pick up will operate as normal, as the RDNO does not provide this service.

The only change is that the above-listed recyclables cannot be dropped off at the RDFs (landfills).

Residents also have the option to use Recycle BC depots. Businesses have multiple options to managing their recycling through a subscription service or by self-hauling to a local depot.

By downloading the Recyclepedia app, people can easily find recycling depots near them. Find it in the App Store and on Google Play.

RDNO will still accept clean, flattened, old corrugated cardboard at RDNO Recycling and Disposal Facilities.



