North Okanagan mayors help launch water work program

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick pledges to only water his plants and lawn, not his pavement, as Okanagan mayors help launch the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s annual Make Water Work program. (OBWB video screenshot)

The Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Okanagan WaterWise program has released an amusing video of mayors showing how they are conserving water in their yards as part of its annual “Make Water Work” launch.

Three North Okanagan mayors star in the 6-minute, 35-second video. Spallumcheen’s Christine Fraser pledges, as does Lake Country’s James Baker, to “Never Mow (Lawns) Low, Let Them Grow.”

Armstrong’s Chris Pieper vows to only water his lawn between dusk and dawn, and Coldstream’s Jim Garlick promises to water his plants, not his pavement.

“Normally we would have been having a public launch, with the mayors pledging to conserve water outdoors this summer and encouraging their residents to do the same. But with the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the need for physical distancing, we had to get creative,” said OBWB communications director Corinne Jackson. “We thought this would be a fun way to get the message out and the mayors were wonderfully game.”

Mayors got quite innovative with their 30-second videos while still getting the outdoor water conservation message across.

“It was fun,” said OBWB chair and Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, acknowledging the talent of her fellow mayors and noting Pieper’s “doctoring” of his community’s 2018 “Make Water Work Champion Community” certificate, declaring his intention to win the championship title in 2020. And while a little community rivalry is entertaining, McKortoff said the annual campaign is also an important reminder to valley residents.

“For many years we’ve had high snow and rain in spring, and then a couple months later we are dry and dealing with drought,” she said. “As our valley grows and with increased use during the summer months, for orchards, vineyards, and people’s yards, it’s important that we create more resilient landscapes and use water wisely.”

“Environment Canada and others are forecasting that our summer is going to be hotter than normal,” added Jackson. “With the coronavirus, more people are sticking closer to home and focussing on their yards. Now’s a great time to consider a yard makeover to be more water-efficient.”

To help, OkWaterWise teamed up with the Okanagan Xeriscape Association (OXA) to expand its Make Water Work Plant Collection, growing the list from 54 to 105 plants. In response to public feedback, the updated list includes a number of native and edible plants.

In addition to a larger plant list, the program has also expanded the number of garden centre partners in the valley who are promoting the collection. Partners include: Shepherd’s Hardware and Blue Mountain Nursery in Armstrong, Swan Lake Nurseryland and Nicholas Alexander Landscaping in Vernon, Ace Hardware in Lake Country, GardenWorks in Penticton, Sagebrush Nursery in Oliver and Sandhu Greenhouses in Osoyoos. And new this year: Better Earth Gardens in Kelowna and Dogwood Nursery in West Kelowna.

Okanagan residents are encouraged to visit www.MakeWaterWork.ca, pledge to take one or more of the listed actions to help save water and receive a $2 coupon towards the purchase of a plant from the Make Water Work Plant Collection, available at participating garden centres.

As well, their pledge goes towards helping their community win the Make Water Work Community Champion title.

To pledge and find the Make Water Work Plant Collection, visit www.MakeWaterWork.ca.

Make Water Work is a valley-wide water conservation initiative aimed at tackling the second largest use of all water in the Okanagan, residential outdoor use, and delivered in partnership with Okanagan local governments and utilities.

