Christine Fraser

North Okanagan mayor’s win benefits school lunch programs

Christine Fraser of Spallumcheen won $1,500 in SILGA draw, which goes to not-for-profit programs

A lucky draw win by Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser means school lunch programs at five area schools will be topped up.

Fraser was the successful recipient of a $1,500 Community Investment donation from FortisBC at the annual Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) Conference, held this year in Penticton.

The generous donation of $1,500 from FortisBC was awarded through a booth draw at the conference for a municipal government to put towards a not-for-profit society within their community.

Council deliberated at its May 21 Committee of the Whole meeting as to which community organization they could award the cheque to. After much discussion, council decided that the most important program is the school lunch program.

READ ALSO FROM 2016: Lessons served in Enderby high school kitchen

“We have so many deserving organizations within our community it was a tough decision to make,” said Fraser. “Council unanimously agreed that every child should have the opportunity to eat.”

As the Township of Spallumcheen has five deserving schools, the $1,500 will be divvied up into in $300 increments to the Armstrong Elementary School, Highland Park Elementary School, Len Wood Middle School, Pleasant Valley Secondary School and the Seventh Day Adventist Junior Academy.

A cheque presentation from Mayor Christine Fraser and Spallumcheen council, FortisBC and each school will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Township of Spallumcheen municipal office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs
Next story
North Okanagan car club annual show a huge hit with spectators

Just Posted

North Okanagan car club annual show a huge hit with spectators

People didn’t mind the hot weather as they admired all kinds of vintage vehicles at 25th annual show

North Okanagan mayor’s win benefits school lunch programs

Christine Fraser of Spallumcheen won $1,500 in SILGA draw, which goes to not-for-profit programs

Vernon Vipers name Connor Marritt captain

Takes over from graduating veteran, and fellow Okanagan native, Jagger Williamson

Vernon pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Heat, sun and a chance of thunderstorms for Father’s Day

Morning pancake breakfasts and fishing derbies across the region will see sun, showers may follow.

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary completes hospital donation pledge early

$1M contribution to medical equipment campaign completed half a year earlier than expected

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Most Read