North Okanagan mayor’s win benefits school lunch programs

Christine Fraser of Spallumcheen won $1,500 in SILGA draw, which goes to not-for-profit programs

A lucky draw win by Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser means school lunch programs at five area schools will be topped up.

Fraser was the successful recipient of a $1,500 Community Investment donation from FortisBC at the annual Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) Conference, held this year in Penticton.

The generous donation of $1,500 from FortisBC was awarded through a booth draw at the conference for a municipal government to put towards a not-for-profit society within their community.

Council deliberated at its May 21 Committee of the Whole meeting as to which community organization they could award the cheque to. After much discussion, council decided that the most important program is the school lunch program.

“We have so many deserving organizations within our community it was a tough decision to make,” said Fraser. “Council unanimously agreed that every child should have the opportunity to eat.”

As the Township of Spallumcheen has five deserving schools, the $1,500 will be divvied up into in $300 increments to the Armstrong Elementary School, Highland Park Elementary School, Len Wood Middle School, Pleasant Valley Secondary School and the Seventh Day Adventist Junior Academy.

A cheque presentation from Mayor Christine Fraser and Spallumcheen council, FortisBC and each school will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Township of Spallumcheen municipal office, 4144 Spallumcheen Way.



