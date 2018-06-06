North Okanagan municipalities back water stewardship

The City of Vernon is supporting water sustainability in the Okanagan.

The city is working with the Regional District of North Okanagan to support the Water Stewardship Open House hosted by the Vernon Yacht Club. The open house will be a community event celebrating what has been done to protect our waterways, and what can be done to further encourage water stewardship in the Okanagan.

The open house is set for Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the yacht club on Okanagan Landing Road.

“It’s vital that we protect our creeks, streams and lakes in order to enhance the quality of life in the Okanagan,” said Vernon Mayor Akbul Mund.

The open house will have a variety of free, family friendly activities including gardening workshop for lakeshore living, demonstrations of environmentally friendly water sports such as sailing and paddle boarding, a film screening of A River Film (an award-winning documentary about managing water in the Okanagan River and Osoyoos Lake), local treats, and more.

The Water Stewardship Open House is sponsored through the Vernon Sustainability Grants program.

For additional information about the event, please contact Pamela Miller, publicity and marketing director of the Vernon Yacht Club at 250-260-0253.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.