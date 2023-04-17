North Okanagan municipalities cash in federal funding

The District of Coldstream and Township of Spallumcheen have each received significant federal fundingfrom the Canada Community Building Fund for infrastructure projects. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream, Spallumcheen each receives more than $230,000 for infrastructure projects

Two North Okanagan municipalities will share in an announced federal investment of more than $103.5 million for 45 community infrastructure projects.

The District of Coldstream and Township of Spallumcheen are each receiving more than $230,000.

Coldstream will collect $250,000 for Integrated Asset Management and Climate Change Planning for Sustainable Service Delivery.

The township gets $231,478 for its water system infrastructure upgrades.

The announcement was made Monday, April 17, by Terry Beech, MP for Burnaby North-Seymour, and Union of British Columbia Municipalities president Jen Ford.

“Investing in the Strategic Priorities Fund of the Canada Community-Building Fund represents our government’s commitment to bettering communities across Canada,” said Beech. “We are helping British Columbians fund infrastructure projects that promote productivity, economic growth, a clean environment, and, ultimately, create stronger cities. We will continue to deliver funding through CCBF to build a more prosperous future together.”

Other projects to receive funding include new fire halls, water and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, airport expansions, and bridge and road upgrades.

