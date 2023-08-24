The City of Vernon has set up nine disposal bins for FireSmart yard waste throughout its boundaries. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon has set up nine disposal bins for FireSmart yard waste throughout its boundaries. (City of Vernon photo)

North Okanagan municipalities prepared for wildfire emergency

Regional district ready for a local event; City of Vernon adds FireSmart disposal bins in 9 places

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is like a boy scout troop: ready and prepared.

The RDNO has alerted the BX/Swan Lake, Silver Star and Lumby fire departments that it’s ready to go should an emergency event occur. BX/Swan Lake and Lumby have already provided personnel, apparatus and equipment to assist with firefighting efforts in the Shuswap, Central Okanagan and other regions. However, the departments are still equipped should a local emergency occur.

“The three RDNO fire departments have been on heightened standby for the past week and have been completing patrols of the communities,” said the regional district. “They have also been responding to numerous small wildfires due to recent lightning strikes. They have been practicing and reviewing their structure protection programs.”

The Silver Star Fire Department purchased some new equipment this spring to improve their effectiveness, and meetings were held at Silver Star with various stakeholder agencies to develop an evacuation plan and ensure its effective in the event of an evacuation.

Plans for Silver Star, Cosens Bay and Kingfisher/Mabel Lake can be found on the RDNO website.

The RDNO continues to assist the City of Vernon, supporting the Central Okanagan Regional District with Emergency Support Services.

City adds FireSmart resources for residents

After encouraging its residents to FireSmart their properties, the City of Vernon will now add resources to help with those efforts.

Starting Friday, Aug. 25, and running until Friday, Sept. 1, Vernon residents will be able to drop their yard waste off at designated disposal bins located throughout the city.

The city deems clippings, trimmings, leaves, garden waste, pine cones and shrubs as acceptable yard waste material.

It does not include building material like wood, drywall or cement, nor household garbage and recycling.

The bins are being provided specifically for FireSmart efforts and will be temporarily located at the following locations:

• Sunset Properties, end of Kokanee Road;

• Adventure Bay, Oxford Road cul-de-sac;

• Paddlewheel Park, 7815 Okanagan Landing Road;

• Kin Beach overflow parking lot, 7001 Tronson Road;

• DND Grounds parking lot, 1451 Mission Road;

• Sawicki Millennium Park, 996 Middleton Way;

• Easthill Community Church, 3605 12th Street;

• Kin Race Track, 3501 43rd Avenue;

• Bella Vista Pumphouse, 6398 Goose Lake Road (Blue Jay subdivision area);

• Silver Star Foothills Community Park, 101 Whistler Place.

“We’re really emphasizing to residents the importance of taking action now to FireSmart their properties, if they haven’t already,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart coordinator. “We know these actions make a difference. Together we can help reduce the risk of wildland fire and help make our community more fire resilient.”

Residents who are unable to transport their yard waste to any of the bin locations can contact Brassard for assistance: firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Armstrong wildfire gets new name, some new growth

READ MORE: Boaters urged to stay off north end of Okanagan Lake

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023North Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire activity minimal at Crater Creek wildfire southwest of Keremeos
Next story
PHOTOS: McDougall Creek wildfire damage in West Kelowna

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan has assured three of its fire departments that the district is ready and prepared in case of a local emergency. (File photo)
North Okanagan municipalities prepared for wildfire emergency

Josef Berger (left) and Toni Gayles of Scotch Creek’s Newscapes Security in the North Shuswap would like to be able to do their jobs in the wake of wildfires that damaged numerous properties in the area. But they are being handcuffed, they say, by local authorities. (Contributed)
North Shuswap company unable to secure work following wildfires

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of U.S. Open qualifying Wednesday, Aug. 23, in New York with a three-set win over a Spanish opponent. (Facebook photo)
Vernon’s Pospisil into Round 2 of U.S. Open qualifying

Cloud blankets Kelowna and Lake Country but skies are expected to clear as the day progresses on Thursday, Aug. 24. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Air quality statement remains in effect across the Okanagan, warmer temperatures forecasted