North Okanagan murder case still without a trial date

A North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder will once again have to wait for her trial date to be set.
Lynda Saundry was set to fix a date for trial on Monday, but the hearing was adjourned and the matter postponed until April 19.
Saundry is accused of killing 55-year-old Barry Jones, whose body was discovered by police in a home on Emery Louis Road west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020. Saundry was arrested a few days later.
Police have said Saundry and Jones were known to each other.
Saundry elected to be tried by judge and jury following a preliminary inquiry in July 2021.
Monday marked the fourth time that Saundry’s hearing was adjourned before a trial date could be set.