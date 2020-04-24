North Okanagan officers stand silent in honour of fallen Mountie

RCMP detachments across the country honoured of Const. Heidi Stevenson, victim of mass shooting

Members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP observe a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 outside the Armstrong detachment in memory of Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Nova Scotia. (Patti Noonan photo)

Members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP joined first responders across the country in a minute of silence in memory of Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other victims of Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

Stevenson was one of 22 victims in the tragic events that took place in Nova Scotia last weekend.

On Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m., RCMP officers stood outside the Armstrong detachment to pay their respects, while the Vernon emergency dispatch called out the minute of silence.

“There are no words that can express the sorrow that we as an organization and a Country feel for what occurred in Nova Scotia over the weekend,” the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said in a Facebook post April 19. “To all those in Nova Scotia our hearts are with you. Rest In Peace sister.”

The RCMP and National Police Federation have designated April 24 as a day of mourning, inviting all to wear read in honour of those who lost their lives.

Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the force and was killed in the line of duty in the active shooter incident. She leaves behind two children and a husband.

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help Stevenson’s family in the wake of her death.

Brendan Shykora

