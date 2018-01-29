North Okanagan police help with Kelowna area drug bust

  Jan. 29, 2018
  • News

North Okanagan Traffic Services teamed up with Central Okanagan counterparts to intercept an alleged drug trafficker Thursday.

Traffic services members stopped a northbound 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan on Highway 33 near Joe Rich, outside of Kelowna.

“The officers arrested the woman after forming grounds to believe that she was transporting drugs in the vehicle,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, though he did not elaborate on what, exactly, the grounds were.

Upon searching the vehicle, the officers located a large amount of bud marijuana packaged for sale along with processed marijuana “shatter” (extract from cannabis plant that concentrate chemical compounds like THC) and marijuana butter capsules.

In total, there was 3.08 pounds of marijuana seized, 290 grams of shatter and 220 capsules.

A 51 year-old Kelowna woman faces possible charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and her vehicle was seized.

She will be appearing in Kelowna court in May.

