An out-of-province driver in the process of moving to B.C. was tabbed with going 164 km/h. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)

An out-of-province driver in the process of moving to B.C. was tabbed with going 164 km/h. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)

North Okanagan police impound vehicle going 164 km/h

The driver, in the process of moving to B.C., was given a hefty fine and lost his vehicle for a week

It was a rough way to kick-start a new move to British Columbia.

An out-of-province driver, said to be in the process of moving to B.C., was caught speeding by a BC Highway Patrol Officer going 164 kilometres an hour.

The driver was given a hefty $483 fine and lost his vehicle for a week after being busted outside of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.

“Not a great way to start your B.C. adventure,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.

BC Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to obey speed limits and to drive defensively.

READ MORE: Vernon skier soars to Canada Games gold

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictPolice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Just Posted

An out-of-province driver in the process of moving to B.C. was tabbed with going 164 km/h. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Facebook)
North Okanagan police impound vehicle going 164 km/h

The gastrointestinal outbreak was declared on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at The Hamlets in Vernon, an assisted living facility (The Hamlets at Vernon Photo)
Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

Vernon’s Tate Garrod (centre) celebrates his gold-medal win at the Canada Winter Games in PEI with B.C. teammate and silver medalist Adam Mulvihill of Squamish (left) and Jeremy Gagné of Quebec, who won bronze. (David Keenan Photo)
Vernon skier soars to Canada Games gold

Adams Lake band is one of the recipients of over $2.5 million in federal funding to revitalize tourism projects, like indigenous cultural activity projects, in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Black Press file photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding