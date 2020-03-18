North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachments have suspended civilian fingerprinting among other precautions due to COVID-19. (Stock photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is taking some extra precautions while continuing to ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, March 2017, all detachments have suspended civilian fingerprinting services. Those in need of fingerprints for criminal court purposes are still required to visit their local detachment.

The front counter of the Vernon RCMP detachment remains open to the public for non-emergency complaints and inquiries, but a limited number of people will be allowed in the waiting room at one time.

Detachments in Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Enderby, Falkland and Lumby will remain open but with a reduced administrative staff.

Police are asking the public to make sure reports they make to police are in fact criminal or public safety matters.

They also request that anyone requiring police assistance notify RCMP call-takers of any flu-like symptoms travel or contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19. That’s in order for officers to take necessary precautions before attending the call.

“The health and safety of our employees and clients is our top priority and we are therefore following the lead of the Canadian public health authorities to take the necessary preventative measures,” said Const. Kelly Brett, RCMP media relations officer.

The RCMP remind that anyone in need of immediate emergency assistance need only call 911.

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusRCMP