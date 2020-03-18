Vernon North Okanagan RCMP detachments have suspended civilian fingerprinting among other precautions due to COVID-19. (Stock photo)

North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19

Vernon and North Okanagan detachments still providing emergency services with added precautions

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is taking some extra precautions while continuing to ensure public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday, March 2017, all detachments have suspended civilian fingerprinting services. Those in need of fingerprints for criminal court purposes are still required to visit their local detachment.

The front counter of the Vernon RCMP detachment remains open to the public for non-emergency complaints and inquiries, but a limited number of people will be allowed in the waiting room at one time.

Detachments in Armstrong/Spallumcheen, Enderby, Falkland and Lumby will remain open but with a reduced administrative staff.

Police are asking the public to make sure reports they make to police are in fact criminal or public safety matters.

They also request that anyone requiring police assistance notify RCMP call-takers of any flu-like symptoms travel or contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19. That’s in order for officers to take necessary precautions before attending the call.

“The health and safety of our employees and clients is our top priority and we are therefore following the lead of the Canadian public health authorities to take the necessary preventative measures,” said Const. Kelly Brett, RCMP media relations officer.

The RCMP remind that anyone in need of immediate emergency assistance need only call 911.

READ MORE: Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

READ MORE: Centres, stores, pubs, facilities close Vernon amid COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Enderby shuts down non-essential services in response to COVID-19
Next story
Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Just Posted

Vernon’s Kat and dogs love sport of skijoring

Kat Spencer is a competitor in sport that sees cross-country skier pulled by dogs

Kelowna International Airport expects traffic volume to drop by 50 per cent

‘We dealt with something serious after 911, but this is different,’

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

North Okanagan police suspend fingerprinting amid COVID-19

Vernon and North Okanagan detachments still providing emergency services with added precautions

City of Enderby shuts down non-essential services in response to COVID-19

Recreation, museum, Visitor Centre and City Hall facilities closed as of March 18

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Summerland thrift store now closed

Concerns about COVID-19 prompt decision to close doors and refuse donations

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

WHL cancels remaining games of season, hopeful for playoffs at later date

The Kelowna Rockets would have played their last game on March 21

Players react emotionally to sudden end of dream hockey season

‘Disappointment is usually something we save for when we lose. This is just a feeling of sadness.’

Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre closes its doors

Decision made to control spread of COVID-19

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Summerland Chamber building closes to the public

Staff will work from site this week, but will re-evaluate decision

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

Most Read