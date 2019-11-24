The Victorian Christmas is part of what will be a busy December at Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch. (Morning Star - file photo)

North Okanagan ranch ready for busy holiday season

New event plus familiar favourites highlight busy month at O’Keefe Ranch

Historic O’Keefe Ranch is gearing up for a busy December with its exciting winter events.

Wander through a winter wonderland this December at Mistletoe & Glow, enjoy roasted chestnuts by the fire at Victorian Christmas, or take in the sights with a Horse Drawn Sleigh Ride through the ranch.

“This December, O’Keefe Ranch is pulling out all the stops for a spectacular Christmas season,” said ranch volunteer and events coordinator Anita Kuipers.

Mistletoe & Glow is a brand-new holiday event starting Dec. 1. O’Keefe Ranch will be full of sparkling Christmas lights and historic charm featuring the Dancing Lights from Voila Salon & Spa. The popular Pleasant Valley Road display at Voila Studio has moved locations and is now partnering with O’Keefe Ranch after six years of hosting this holiday event on East Hill.

They have expanded their display of dancing Christmas lights, and look forward to showcasing this at the ranch.

Wander through the displays with a hot chocolate, cozy up by a bonfire or indulge in fresh donuts in the Pavilion, Mistletoe & Glow has something for everyone. You can also warm up in the historic General Store where goodies will be available for purchase. The tickets for Mistletoe & Glow will be available at the door. Families are $35 (for 2 adults and up to three kids under 18), individuals are $10/adult, $8/ kid under 18, Children under 5 are free. Mistletoe & Glow runs on Dec. 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-23, 27-31 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The ranch will be hosting its yearly Victorian Christmas event on Dec. 1 as well, offering horse-drawn sleigh rides on select dates throughout December (tickets available online only for sleigh rides).

The ranch’s Victorian Christmas has been extremely popular each year, and this year will be no exception. Step back in time and head to the historic church for a Cowboy Church Service, or enjoy roasted chestnuts by the fire. There will be free tractor rides, baked goods in the General Store and of course, festively decorated historic buildings. Victorian Christmas runs on Dec. 1 from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $10/person or $30/family. Kids under 5 are free. The ranch will also offer free admission to Victorian Christmas with a non-perishable food item donated to the Food Bank.

And of course, the holiday season would not be complete without the sleigh rides. This 15-minute tour drifts through the village at Historic O’Keefe Ranch. Sit back and take in the glowing Christmas lights at the hilltop vantage point. Once you return to the village, enjoy hot chocolate, baked goods in the warm General Store, roasted smores over the open fire and delight in the Mistletoe & Glow display.

Tickets are only available online for the sleigh rides through Ticketseller at www.ticketseller.ca or 250-549-7469. Adult (18+) Sleigh Ride: $21; Child (3-17) Sleigh Ride: $15.75; Children under 3 are free when seated on a parent’s lap. Tickets Include – Sleigh Rides and admission to the Mistletoe and Glow Dancing Lights. Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides run Dec. 1, 7, 13, 14, 20-22, 27-31 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

O’Keefe Ranch is expecting a great turn out for these holiday events, and are excited to welcome you to their winter wonderland this December. For more information visit okeeferanch.ca.

