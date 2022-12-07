The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are ready to kick off the 2022 Counter-Attack initiative, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

North Okanagan RCMP discover open liquor, unregistered vehicle in suspected impaired

45-year-old woman arrested in Enderby

A public tip helped police track down a suspected drunk driver who had open liquor in the vehicle, which was also not registered.

RCMP were called about a possible impaired driver leaving Vernon and heading northbound on Highway 97 Monday, Dec. 6 shortly after midnight.

An officer located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 97A near the intersection of Back Enderby Road.

“While interacting with the driver, the officer formed the opinion that her ability to operate the vehicle was impacted by alcohol,” said Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “She was transported to the detachment where she provided breath samples that both exceeded the legal limit.”

The 45-year old was issued a 90-day Administrative Driving Prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

She was also charged for operating an uninsured vehicle and having open liquor in a vehicle.

She was released from custody and is set to attend court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the public for their assistance in continuing to report dangerous or suspected impaired drivers,” said Terleski.

