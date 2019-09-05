North Okanagan RCMP need help IDing this man

A man was spotted on surveillance at a damaged Spallumcheen hatchery with 7 teens

An adult male suspect (side profile) walking through a damaged hatchery carrying what appears to be a green beer bottle in his right hand looking to the left. (Photo: RCMP)

Police in the North Okanagan are asking the general public for help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a hatchery along with a group of seven teens.

On Aug. 23, just after 10 a.m., RMCP responded to a report of an overnight mischief that occurred at a local chicken hatchery in the 2200-block of Pleasant Valley Road in Spallumcheen.

“According to surveillance, the incident occurred just after 10:00 pm the evening prior,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“The surveillance cameras captured what appears to be seven teenage youths and one adult male walking around the property. It is believed the seven youths and adult male were involved in damaging property at the hatchery.”

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents images of the seven teenagers, but the adult suspect pictured above is described as a 40- to 50-year-old Caucasian man, bald, wearing a grey jacket, blue T-shirt, cargo-style beige shorts and brown trail shoes.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP in Armstrong at 250-546-3028 and speak to Const. Fletcher.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

