North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Break-and-enters, theft from vehicles, theft of bikes, and other property related crimes tend to increase as the weather becomes warmer, according to Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

The rise in theft is attributed to property not being properly secured or concealed.

Tips provided by the RCMP include not leaving anything of value in your car, warning that residential break and enters, new credit cards, car rentals, identity theft and credit card fraud can all be the result of a vehicle break-in.

RCMP also sugests always locking your car, locking all windows and doors, getting a security system, and avoiding posting vacation plans on social media.

