North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Break-and-enters, theft from vehicles, theft of bikes, and other property related crimes tend to increase as the weather becomes warmer, according to Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

The rise in theft is attributed to property not being properly secured or concealed.

Tips provided by the RCMP include not leaving anything of value in your car, warning that residential break and enters, new credit cards, car rentals, identity theft and credit card fraud can all be the result of a vehicle break-in.

RCMP also sugests always locking your car, locking all windows and doors, getting a security system, and avoiding posting vacation plans on social media.

Related: Victim in Buckerfield’s purse theft wants images of dying dog returned

Related: Community rallies after theft at Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair
Next story
Man sentenced in Shuswap court after years-long crime spree across 3 provinces

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Saturday is predicted to be the next sunny day in the Okanagan.

Condemned suspected Enderby drug house suffers fire damage

Home in 1900 block of George Street suffered significant smoke and water damage in basement Tuesday

UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

North Okanagan RCMP warn residents to secure homes, vehicles and valuables

RCMP provides tips to avoid becoming a victim as crime rises with the improving weather

Tolko provides donation of $3,000 to support youth-at-risk programs

“A supportive community is vital to achieving successful outcomes for our youth.”

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

South Okanagan group takes 6,500 kilometre road trip to deliver ambulance to Honduras

Four Penticton residents drove over 6,000 kilometres to deliver an ambulance to Honduras

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Man sentenced in Shuswap court after years-long crime spree across 3 provinces

Unmarked police cruiser stolen in one of two crime sprees detailed in Salmon Arm court

Condemned suspected Okanagan drug house suffers fire damage

Home in Enderby suffered significant smoke and water damage in basement Tuesday

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo exhibits art made from nature

Wunderkammer: Nature’s Assemblages is available for veiwing on May 7

Most Read