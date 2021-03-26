North Okanagan regional district seeks feedback on website redesign

Head to the RDNO’s current website to have your say on how it could be improved

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking for feedback on the redesign of its website. A survey is open until April 5, 2021. (Pixabay photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) wants to know what residents would like to see in a new district website.

The RDNO is rebuilding its website and has launched a survey to gather feedback on the redesign.

“A well-functioning government serves the needs of its citizens, and your feedback will help us create a website that does just that. Sharing what you like and dislike about our current website and what you would like to see in the new one will help us determine which improvements to make to serve you better,” said RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson.

The five-minute survey is open until April 5, and the new website is expected to be launched before the end of 2021.

To take the survey, click here.

