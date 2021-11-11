North Okanagan Remembrance Day ceremonies limited

Public urged to take a moment of silence, in their own space, and display poppies

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming is pinned with the first poppy of the 2021 campaign by Royal Canadian Legion president Bill Balcaen outside city hall. Poppies are available for purchase by donation ahead of Remembrance Day. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

While most traditional Remembrance Day ceremonies have shifted with health regulations, residents can still take a moment to remember Nov. 11.

“Although we may not be able to gather in person again this year, I encourage everyone to proudly display red poppies as a physical symbol that we will not forget the legacy left behind by those who have served – a legacy of a proud, strong and free nation,” Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming said. “I also encourage each of you to stop at 11 a.m. on Thursday and observe a moment of silence in your own spaces.”

There will be no service at Kal Tire Place, again due to COVID-19 restrictions that limit gatherings. Instead, a small service takes place at the Vernon Cenotaph, put up by the Royal Canadian Legion.

Wreaths will be laid ahead of time and the event, which starts at 10:30 a.m., is limited to 50 Veterans and officials. The public is asked to attend after 11:45 a.m. or if they do show up while the ceremony is taking place to stay outside the event markers, on the other side of the streets.

The situation is similar in most North Okanagan communities.

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Coldstream Cenotaph is closed to the public and usual post-ceremony gathering at the Coldstream Fire Hall is cancelled. Wreaths will be placed Thursday morning by district staff and a list acknowledging those who have dropped off wreaths will be posted at coldstream.ca.

A ceremony with wreath laying takes place at Armstrong Cenotaph at 10:45 a.m. and will be livestreamed at bit.ly/Legion35ceremony2021.

In Enderby, the service takes place at the Cenotaph at 10:50 a.m. The Legion will be open to vaccinated individuals following the ceremony.

A socially-distanced ceremony takes place at 10:40 a.m. at the Lumby Cenotaph 10:50 a.m.. There will be no parade and the Legion will closed.

“We stand in solidarity to honour the sacrifices that have been made to secure our freedoms, our democracy, and the quality of life we enjoy today,” Cumming said

“We acknowledge the countless acts of bravery that have been shown by our past and present military members in times of war, military conflict and peace. We commit to teaching younger generations about the importance of taking time on this day to bow our heads and remember.

“On behalf of the City of Vernon, I’d like to honour all who have lost their lives in the line of duty, our veterans, and our active service members. You make us proud.”

Remembrance Day