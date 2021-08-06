North Okanagan residents on evacuation order urged to get out

The view from Carrs Landing in Lake Country shows the large plume of smoke coming from the White Rock Lake wildfire Friday, Aug. 6. (Matt Knox photo)

With many wildfires burning throughout the region, the Regional District of North Okanagan is urging residents to follow evacuation orders for properties affected.

When an evacuation alert is issued, it means residents need to get prepared to leave should things progress. When an evacuation order is issued it means there is a direct threat to human life and safety. Remaining in an evacuation order area puts first responders at tremendous risk, as well as the life and safety of residents choosing to stay behind. When this happens efforts are taken away from actively suppressing the fire and protecting structures, and are redirected towards tactically evacuating those who choose to remain in their homes.

“Wildfires are extremely unpredictable and should not be taken lightly,” RDNO chief administrative officer David Sewell said. “We just want to ensure everyone stays safe and that the B.C. Wildfire Service can complete suppression efforts as efficiently as possible.”

There are currently three fires of note in the regional district including White Rock Lake (K61884), Bunting Road (K41561) and Winnifred Creek (K42042). The evacuation alerts and orders for these fires remain in effect and can be found in more detail at www.rdno.ca.

The City of Vernon has opened an Emergency Support Services Centre for RDNO residents evacuated as a result of wildfires in the area. The reception centre is located at the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre at 3409 35th Ave. Up to date information on hours can be found at www.vernon.ca.

