North Okanagan says Happy Birthday Canada

Plenty of activities for folks to enjoy throughout the region

Canada Day festivies in Greater Vernon close with the Craftsman Collision Fireworks Display at Vernon’s Kin Beach, starting at 10:30 p.m., weather permitting. (Morning Star - file photo)

Happy 152nd birthday Canada!

North Okanagan residents have plenty of opportunities to wish our fabulous country a happy birthday.

In Vernon, Canada Day activities in Polson Park run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include:

Main Stage

10 a.m. – Sadok Ukrainian Dancers

11 a.m. – Knu Punk

11:45 a.m. – Kalamalka Highland Pipe Band

12 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies (Color Party, dignitaries, speeches)

12:15 p.m. – Singing of O’ Canada

12:30 p.m. – Cake cutting, aircraft flyover in formation, kids bike parade registration

12:40 p.m.- Kids bike parade

1 p.m. – Kiki the Eco Elf

2:15 p.m. – Magician Leif David

3 p.m .–Vic “the one man dance band”

Field

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – Extreme motocross demonstrations with Reagan Sieg Co-sponsored by Okanagan Restoration

Dogopogo dog agility demonstration at 10:30 a.m.

Dump Runz dunk tank running all day with special guests.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – ATV, dirt bike and off-road vehicle static displays on East end of track

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Vernon ATV Club with a special course geared up to give rides to kids in a side by side train. O’Keefe horse drawn stage coach rides around the park, stilt walkers performing live throughout the day, Queen and Princess Silverstar, the “Bubble Man” will be doing demonstrations throughout the day, DreamWorks “Princesses” will be in costume doing crafts and bubble fun, the “Kids Zone” with bubbles, live games, hula hoop contest, face painting and more

1 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Special Canada Day Skateboard Competition sponsored by Okanagan Skate Co. and other special sponsors to be announced. Check with Okanagan Skate Co. for further details.

Canada Day festivities in Vernon wrap up with the Craftsman Collision fireworks display at Kin Beach at 10:30 p.m., weather permitting.

ARMSTRONG, AT MEMORIAL PARK:

8-10:30am Pancake Breakfast (Len Wood Middle School PAC- Fundraising for Playground Project)

10am- Welcome tent opens

10:50am- Canada Day Colour Party Procession

11am- Welcome and Opening Ceremonies

National Anthem (Jay Laflamme)

Prayer for Canada (Wayne Snider)

Official Greetings from Dignitaries

-MP Mel Arnold

-City of Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper

-Township of Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser

Official Introduction of the 2019 Citizen of the Year (Ken Brandel)

Happy Birthday Canada (Jay Laflamme)

11:45-Valley First Credit Union & Insurance Canada Day Cake

Concessions 12-4pm

-Scouts (BBQ, Shaved Ice)

-Peter Ze German (German style food)

Canada Day POP UP Market & Demonstrations 12-4pm

Free Family Fun Zone 12-4pm

Face Painting-Creative Works by Christine

Petting Zoo- Mostly Minis

Bounce Hire

Cookie Decorating

Mini Golf, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four, Bowling

Armstrong Activity Centre Rest Area

Spray Park

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department

Bug Guyz

Glitter Tattoos-Len Wood

12-4pm

Live Entertainment

Armstrong Aquatic Centre Pool Free Swim 12-5:30pm

6pm- Sunset Celebration in the Park

Guests can bring their own picnics!

Live music by Ryley Booth 6-8pm

Entertainment by David Beaudoin 8-9:30pm

Robin Williams movie, “Mrs.Doubtfire” on the big screen at 9:30pm

ENDERBY

Come on out and celebrate Canada’s 152nd birthday in downtown Enderby and Barnes Park starting with the traditional Lion’s Pancake Breakfast and the crowd favorite Canada Day Parade, followed by activities at Barnes Park including the car show, free swim, spray park, petting zoo, bouncy castle and kid’s games.

New this year, is Enderby’s Got Talent hosted by Linzy Lunkwist, and the city will end the day with a spectacular display of fireworks presented by the Enderby Fire Department.

8-10:30 | Pancake Breakfast, Lion’s Gazebo

11:30 | Parade

12:30 – 3:30 | Free Swim, Spray Park, Petting Zoo, Bouncy Castle and Kid’s Games hosted by VantageOne Credit Union

1:00 | Opening Ceremonies & Cake Cutting

1:30 – 3:00 | Enderby’s Got Talent

Dusk | Fireworks

LUMBY

Come celebrate Canada Day at Oval Park.

The day will start off with a pancake breakfast hosted at and by the Monashee 50 + club (OAP) from 7:30 am to 10:30 am by donation.

The walk, roll & run registration will start at 8 am with the races starting at 8:30 am.

There will be a silent auction fundraiser for the Lumby & District Health Services Society that will take place at the White Valley Community Centre. The public market will be open from 8 am to closing.

At 10:30 am will be the raising of the Canadian flag on the fire truck followed by the North Okanagan Pipes and Drum

Band, the singing of O’ Canada, speeches by Mayor Kevin Acton, MLA Eric Foster and Area D director Rick Fairbairn.

This will be followed by the singing of Happy Birthday and the cutting of the cake at the White Valley Community Centre!

Children’s activities will run from 11:15 am – 2 pm where there will be face painting, a bouncy castle, a fishing pond, games, prizes, leaf and rock painting, shirt painting, bike decorating contest, bike races and other activities!

11:30 – 12:45 pm live music by the Mabel Lickers and 1:15 – 2:30 – live music by Local Smoke.

The water park will be open all day; the free swim will be from 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm.

The Lumby Lions have donated hotdogs and Kal Tire has donated the bbq chef.

SILVER STAR

12:00 p.m. – FREE cake & snow cones in the village;

1:00 pm: Live Music ft. Chipko Jones.



