North Okanagan seniors services workers ratify new contract

CareCorp employees in Vernon, Armstrong vote overwhelmingly in favour of three-year deal

A total of 66 CareCorp Seniors Services workers in Vernon and Armstrong have a new three-year contract, approved by 91 per cent of members. CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences. (Black Press - file photo)

Employees of CareCorp Seniors Services working in Vernon and Armstrong have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year collective agreement providing them with retroactive wage increases and a number of other improvements.

The agreement received solid endorsement from the union membership, with 91 per cent of employees voting in favour.

The contract provides for levelled wage rates as determined through provincial negotiations with retroactive increases as of April 1, 2022, with additional wage increases on April 1, 2023, and April 1, 2024.

Wages will now be paid via direct deposit instead of cheques.

The contract also provides increases to the employer maximum monthly contribution for the benefits plan. In addition, the employer will pay employees their straight time wage rate for time spent renewing their Food Safe Certificate during work hours and reimburse the course cost on successful completion.

CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences.

The 66 employees are represented by Service, Health, Manufacturing, and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 501. They are employed as multiservice workers, resident care aides – assisted living, healthcare aides, cooks, RNs, licensed practical nurses, rehabilitation assistants, and recreation aides.

