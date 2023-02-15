A total of 66 CareCorp Seniors Services workers in Vernon and Armstrong have a new three-year contract, approved by 91 per cent of members. CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences. (Black Press - file photo)

A total of 66 CareCorp Seniors Services workers in Vernon and Armstrong have a new three-year contract, approved by 91 per cent of members. CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences. (Black Press - file photo)

North Okanagan seniors services workers ratify new contract

CareCorp employees in Vernon, Armstrong vote overwhelmingly in favour of three-year deal

Employees of CareCorp Seniors Services working in Vernon and Armstrong have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year collective agreement providing them with retroactive wage increases and a number of other improvements.

The agreement received solid endorsement from the union membership, with 91 per cent of employees voting in favour.

The contract provides for levelled wage rates as determined through provincial negotiations with retroactive increases as of April 1, 2022, with additional wage increases on April 1, 2023, and April 1, 2024.

Wages will now be paid via direct deposit instead of cheques.

The contract also provides increases to the employer maximum monthly contribution for the benefits plan. In addition, the employer will pay employees their straight time wage rate for time spent renewing their Food Safe Certificate during work hours and reimburse the course cost on successful completion.

CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences.

The 66 employees are represented by Service, Health, Manufacturing, and Allied Workers Union, CLAC Local 501. They are employed as multiservice workers, resident care aides – assisted living, healthcare aides, cooks, RNs, licensed practical nurses, rehabilitation assistants, and recreation aides.

READ MORE: Dust advisory stirred up early in Vernon

READ MORE: Frustrations vetted as veterans Ombudsperson visit North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HealthcareNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSeniorsUnion wage dealsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

Just Posted

A total of 66 CareCorp Seniors Services workers in Vernon and Armstrong have a new three-year contract, approved by 91 per cent of members. CareCorp provides daily healthcare, food services, housekeeping, and laundry service to seniors in hospitals, care homes, and retirement residences. (Black Press - file photo)
North Okanagan seniors services workers ratify new contract

Okanagan Lake in Penticton in February 2023. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Not quite time to put away those winter coats in the Okanagan, meteorologist says

The Seaton Sonics celebrate following their 81-48 victory over the Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops Tuesday, Feb. 14, to clinch a spot at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships March 1-4 in Langley. (Contributed)
Vernon’s Sonics, Panthers clinch B.C. basketball spots

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria this week offers both lessons and warnings for people in British Columbia as images emerge of the human devastation and costly damage, Canadian seismology experts say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra
UPDATE: Vernon hotel helping victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey, Syria