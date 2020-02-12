North Okanagan Shoppers raise funds for Vernon cancer centre

Three Shoppers Drug Mart locations raised more than $8,800 for McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart’s Chase Nickel, Barb Duddle,Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation VP Marg Bailey, Shoppers’ Doriann Bialas, Margaret Jones and Gayleen Burgon. Three Vernon Shoppers Drug Mart locations came together to raise $8,854 for the Foundation. (VJHF photo)

A trio of North Okanagan Shoppers Drug Mart locations have joined forces to show love for women fighting cancer.

The annual Shoppers LOVE. YOU. campaign raised a grand total of $8,854 for the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH).

The campaign from Oct. 5 to Nov. 1 invited residents to purchase special icons, to be displayed on Growing Women’s Health trees in participating stores.

“Each year, our customers and staff demonstrate their generosity and their commitment to supporting women in our community, and we couldn’t be more proud of everyone’s contribution,” said Chase Nickel, pharmacist owner at the Shoppers on Highway 6 in Vernon.

“The McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre plays an important role in our community and the proceeds from this year’s campaign will go a long way to helping them further their work.”

The Growing Women’s Health campaign has raised more than $35 million for health charities nationwide since 2002, with 100 per cent of the funds staying in the communities that raised them.

“We are very grateful to our local Shoppers Drug Mart associate owners for once again choosing to support the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH,” said Kate McBrearty, the foundations executive director.

“Donations like this help support the amazing work that our teams of professionals do on a daily basis as they provide care to patients and families through their cancer journeys.”

READ MORE: Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

READ MORE: Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Brendan Shykora