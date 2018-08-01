North Okanagan-Shuswap agriculture remains diverse

If he didn’t already know it, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold had it reiterated how diverse his riding is when it comes to agriculture.

Arnold hosted a public town hall forum on agriculture Tuesday at Centennial Hall in Armstrong.

“One of the things that struck me was the diversity of agriculture in the North Okanagan-Shuswap,” said Arnold Wednesday morning. “There’s really very little grown in Canada that isn’t grown in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.”

More than 50 people attended the meeting, with Arnold noting that representation came from tree fruit, dairy and small farms through to local government representatives.

“It was a really good mix,” he said.

One topic that came up several times was the expansion of cannabis greenhouses, and the debate on whether they should be considered agricultural or industrial, and whether they should be on good, arable land or based on properties that are less productive agriculturally.

Arnold said there were concerns about NAFTA and trade agreements, and that water efficiency, rather than quality, was a more important topic.

One person suggested that all food served at hospitals, health institutions and extended care facilities should be locally sourced to save on fuel and transportation costs, and to help the local economy.

“I’ll wrap up all of the suggestions and take these back to present to my party, certainly, and possibly to the government as well,” said Arnold. “These are things that can help grow our agricultural community.”

Arnold said he will likely hold another general-themed public forum before the end of summer in Vernon.