North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate welcomes high-profile Liberal

Cindy Derkaz was joined on the hustings Monday by last sitting defence minister, Harjit Sajjan

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz introduces fellow candidate Harjit Sajjan, the defence minister in the last Justin Trudeau cabinet, at her Vernon riding office Monday. Sajjan was in the area campaigning with Derkaz. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz had some high-profile help on the hustings Monday in Vernon.

Joining Derkaz at her downtown Vernon office for a meet and greet was fellow Liberal candidate Harjit Sajjan, the national defence minister under the Justin Trudeau government.

“He was here to meet folks and we went out and did some campaigning at local businesses,” said Derkaz.

Sajjan’s visit to the North Okanagan was brief. He headed out to Kelowna and will be in Penticton later Monday.

