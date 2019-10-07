North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate welcomes high-profile Liberal

North Okanagan-Shuswap riding Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz had some high-profile help on the hustings Monday in Vernon.
Joining Derkaz at her downtown Vernon office for a meet and greet was fellow Liberal candidate Harjit Sajjan, the national defence minister under the Justin Trudeau government.
“He was here to meet folks and we went out and did some campaigning at local businesses,” said Derkaz.
Sajjan’s visit to the North Okanagan was brief. He headed out to Kelowna and will be in Penticton later Monday.
