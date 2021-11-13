North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold was appointed deputy shadow minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Contributed)

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP appointed to shadow cabinet

Mel Arnold has been named deputy shadow minister for Fisheries, Oceans and Coast Guard

North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold will play a familiar role in the Conservative shadow cabinet.

On Wednesday Arnold was appointed deputy shadow minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“Canada’s fisheries, marine species and aquatic habitats are shared resources that must be conserved for present and future generations and I deeply appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve on this portfolio,” he said.

Arnold has been in charge of the portfolio for six years, during which he’s been vocal about the need to keep invasive aquatic species like zebra muscles out of lakes and waterways in the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“My experiences working in grassroots conservation organizations prior to being elected combined with experiences I have had working on the fisheries and oceans portfolio over the past six years have expanded my understanding of the needs and challenges facing Canada’s fisheries and oceans and I am excited to continue my work,” he said.

Arnold thanked Conservative leader Erin O’Toole for the re-appointment, adding he looks forward to working with MP Rick Perkins, who was named shadow minister for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard on Nov. 9.

