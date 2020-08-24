Erin O’Toole was declared the winner of the Conservative leadership race early Monday morning, Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP congratulates new Conservative leader

‘Conservative leadership campaign of 2020 was truly historic,’ says MP Mel Arnold

North Okanagan-Shuswap Member of Parliament Mel Arnold offered his congratulations to new Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole after a record leadership campaign.

“The Conservative leadership campaign of 2020 was truly historic as all four candidates contended with unprecedented circumstances and overcame major challenges to ensure our grassroots members were presented with a strong slate of candidates,” Arnold said in a statement issued Monday, Aug. 24.

He offered his thanks and congratulations to contenders Peter McKay, Leslyn Lewis, Derek Sloan and their campaign teams, “for their hard work to expand the conservative base under the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Arnold said the leadership campaign set a new record of 269,469 members and marked a record voter participation with 174,849 ballots cast.

O’Toole was declared the winner of the leadership race early Monday morning after technical problems delayed the vote results by hours, as thousands of ballots had to be replicated by hand after the counting machine shredded their envelopes.

“Conservatives are clearly engaged in our national affairs and ready to work hard to achieve results for Canadians, even during a pandemic,” Arnold said.

Now, Arnold is, “eager and prepared,” to work with the new Conservative leader and his colleagues in the Official Opposition, “to deliver the policies and results that Canadians need for today and our future.

“By working together, we will hold the Trudeau government to account and demonstrate that Conservatives are ready and qualified to form the next government,” he said. “Together, we can and will build a better Canada with greater hope and opportunities for all Canadians.”

Arnold extended his gratitude to former leader Andrew Scheer, and his wife Jill, “for their commitment and service to Canada over the past 16 years.

“Especially the past three years as Andrew led our party,” Arnold said.

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole wins Conservative leadership after results delayed for hours

READ MORE: UPDATE: Road reopened following serious motorcycle crash

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.
Next story
Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Just Posted

COLDSTREAM: Petition against new Lavington daycare up for discussion

District of Coldstream councillors to consider petition signed by 184 area and non-area residents

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP congratulates new Conservative leader

‘Conservative leadership campaign of 2020 was truly historic,’ says MP Mel Arnold

Vernon pump prices cheapest in B.C.: GasBuddy

Fuel up in Vernon for less than $1

Tipped logging truck loses load near Cherryville

Sugar Lake Road is blocked in both directions after truck tips

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Mitchell’s Musings: When you mix a heatwave and a pandemic

Too many questions sparked by COVID-19 amidst a heat wave for this columnist

Operations resuming to normal in Penticton: Interior Health

Interior Health announced operations are back to normal as evacuation alerts are lifted

Interior Health reports 8 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

170 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Filming of porn movie on Similkameen River distresses floaters

Police have no leads regarding a reported filming of a porn movie… Continue reading

Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

Order affects homes near Christie Mountain wildfire

Most Read