North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold says the federal government has failed in securing and delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

Arnold said the Liberal government’s continued failures under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to deliver vaccines means another 213,000 Canadians lost their jobs in January.

“After this week, there are no confirmed shipments of Moderna’s vaccine, and Trudeau’s delayed plan to make vaccines in Canada will not produce doses until the end of the 2021,” said Arnold in a press release issued Friday, Feb. 12.

“Lives, jobs and savings are at risk and continue to be lost. More unemployment means more households are forced to take on more debt just to get through the month.”

Arnold said with businesses in his riding at risk, the Liberals must present a budget that will bring the economy back to life.

“Prime Minister Trudeau has left Canada with the lowest vaccination rate, the biggest deficit, and one of the highest unemployment rates in the G7,” said Arnold. “This isn’t how it should be. To recover from the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression, we need to get Canadians back to work in every sector.”

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

