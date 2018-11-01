North Okanagan-Shuswap MP wins unanimous motion support

Mel Arnold calls for study on Ottawa approach to preventing, managing invasive mussels species

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has won unanimous support for a motion he introduced calling on the House of Commons’ fisheries committee to study the federal government’s approach to preventing and managing aquatic invasive species, or AIS.

By passing this study motion, the Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans has committed to examining the Aquatic Invasive Species Component (AISC) of the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Fisheries Protection Program (FPP).

According to the motion passed on Oct. 30, the committee’s study will focus specifically on the mandate and resources of the AISC and how resources and activities for preventing or managing AIS are distributed across Canada.

RELATED: MP takes on invasive mussels

RELATED: MP hears municipal wish list

“Increasing risks of AIS like zebra and quagga mussels necessitate a robust program preventing an infestation in our Okanagan or Shuswap watersheds,” said Arnold. “An invasive mussel infestation in our region would cost local economies tens of millions of dollars and inflict permanent ecological damage. Prevention is the only option that makes sense.”

Since being elected in 2015, Arnold has been a strong voice in Parliament advocating for expanded federal resources for AIS prevention in B.C. and has worked with local organizations, municipalities and First Nations to raise the importance of this issue. Arnold’s advocacy led to a commitment last year from the fisheries minister for increased federal resources for AIS prevention in B.C. this year.

However, the actual increase amounted to approximately $50,000 annually — an increase that Arnold has called “insulting.” Of the $10.1 million of ongoing funding, DFO has for AIS activities nationally, about 86 per cent is given to fighting two species, invasive Asian carp and sea lamprey, in Ontario.

“Aquatic invasive species pose a major threat to ecologies and economies across Canada, especially in the North Okanagan – Shuswap, and we must ensure that federal resources and activities are well-placed and managed for optimum results,” said Arnold.

“I appreciate the unanimous support for this important study and sincerely hope the fisheries committee can produce a report that strengthens our national efforts for preventing and managing AIS across Canada, including British Columbia.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training
Next story
B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

Just Posted

UPDATE: Sagmoen awaits bail decision

Sagmoen’s matter will move to the judicial case manager Nov. 7 to fix a date for decision

One year later: No updates in death of Vernon teen found on farm

Traci Genereaux’s remains were discovered on a Shuswap farm owned by Curtis Wayne Sagmoen’s father

Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

ICBC releases accident stats collected between 2013 and 2017

More than 33,000 smiles shared in Vernon

All proceeds from this year’s donation will support Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s capital campaign.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP wins unanimous motion support

Mel Arnold calls for study on Ottawa approach to preventing, managing invasive mussels species

Cuteness overload: Animals enjoying the best of fall

Pumpkin spice and falling leaves make up the best fall has to offer

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

BC resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Shuswap petition calls for zero plastic waste in Canada by 2030

New online tool gives British Columbians ins and outs of adoption

Children and family minister Katrine Controy said the online tool is meant to demystify some of the stereotypes of adoption

Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

Online volunteer registration open for Vernon Special Olympics

This will be the first time that SOBC Provincial Games have been hosted in Vernon.

The View from Here: No better time to stand together against hatred

The historical cycle of scapegoating Jews shows itself with the killings in Pittsburgh

Mounties not at fault after B.C. man killed hours after jail release

Man killed in hit and run had been released from Kamloops RCMP cells 5.5 hours earlier

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Most Read