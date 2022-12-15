North Okanagan-Shuswap MP’s bill finds new name for child pornography

Bill C-291 passed examination of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights with all-party support

A bill sponsored by North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, Bill C-291, proposes a new name for child pornography in Canadian law. The bill passed examination of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Dec. 5, 2022. (File photo)

A bill sponsored by North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold which finds a new name for child pronography has passed a crucial stage in parliament.

On Dec. 5, Bill C-291 passed examination of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights with all-party support.

Bill C-291 was introduced by Arnold and proposes to replace the term “child pornography” in Canadian laws with the term “child sexual abuse material.” At the committee on Dec. 5, the bill was amended to add “exploitation” to the term, which is now “child sexual abuse and exploitation material.”

“I am grateful that members from all parties have recognized the need to change this term in the Criminal Code and other federal laws to recognize the severity of child sexual abuse and exploitation material and the harm inflicted on victims and those who have to investigate such offences,” said Arnold. “This bill is one small step in the fight against child abuse and exploitation and I am honoured to contribute to that fight.”

The bill was initially developed by MP Frank Caputo, who represents Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo and served as a Crown prosecutor prior to being elected. Caputo joined Arnold in appearing at the Dec. 5 justice committee review of the bill.

“It is time that we start addressing the issue of sexual offences, particularly sexual offences against children, with the seriousness that they deserve,” said Caputo.

Bill C-291 has now passed two of three votes required to progress to the senate.

“I look forward to continuing to move this legislation through the House of Commons towards Senate review and hopefully Royal Assent to make it law,” said Arnold. “I hope that the step that this bill represents will be followed by many more steps to make Canada safer for children by fighting sexual abuse and exploitation.”

Brendan Shykora

