North Okanagan-Shuswap School District looking to sell property

Parents and grandparents sit outside the now-former District Education Centre office waiting to register children for French Immersion classes in one of only two classroom in Salmon Arm. The school district is beginning a process to sell off this property. (Observer file photo)

The North Okanagan-Shuswap school district is moving ahead with a plan to sell property adjacent to Shuswap Middle School.

Official trustee Mike McKay gave approval to initiate a 30-day public consultation period to dispose of 4.7 acres of property, which currently has one permanent structure, formerly the district education centre, and three modular buildings located on it.

The land in question is located below Shuswap Middle School, with access off of Okanagan Avenue.

Secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante noted that the original intent of subdividing the property off of SMS was to declare the excess property surplus to the educational needs of the district and to sell it.

”As enrolment is increasing and many of the downtown Salmon Arm schools are at or near capacity, it is prudent to ensure that this property would not have any educational value before disposing of it.”

Bittante and McKay both noted that due to the topographical nature of the property, with a steep northwest slope, four prominent benches and a trail system, it would not be conducive to expansion of the school or for other educational purposes.

With McKay’s approval the district will now follow the steps set out by the Ministry for disposal of excess property which include a 30-day consultation period, adopting a bylaw declaring the property surplus, consulting local government, getting ministry approval and and then listing the property for sale.

A tentative date of April 10 has been set for the public meeting on the proposed sale.

Related link: Board looks at land sales

During the meeting’s question period, North Okanagan-Shuswap Teachers’ Association President Brenda O’Dell asked if any thought had been given to how the disposal of this property would impact traffic flow at the school.

McKay said the traffic issue was the subject of consideration.

“The patterns and congestion at Shuswap Middle School is bad now and when some of the bus route adjustments are made it will likely get worse. My request to Nicole (Bittante) and Trevor (Bettcher, the transportation manager) is that they meet with the city to make something better and different.”

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter