(File photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District receives clean audit

Financial situation stable, management of capital found to be effective

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District #83 received praise from its auditor during a report delivered at the Sept. 25 board of education meeting.

Each year the Ministry of Education requires all school districts in the province to undergo an audit from an external company, examining financial statements, use of funds and allocation of capital before delivering a report to the district evaluating its financial position.

Murray Smith of KPMG Canada, the external auditors for the district, reported at the board meeting that all is well on the financial front for the district.

“We are happy with the financial statements as presented. It was a very clean set of statements, ” said Smith. “We are happy to provide a clean opinion.”

In the overview, Smith noted district financial staff were easy to work with and provided all relevant information with no hassle and little delay.

“We’ve worked hard on the transparency side and you’re saying we’re very good on the technical so it is good to hear,” commented official trustee Mike McKay.

McKay added that it is good to know the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District’s processes held up when compared to other districts, as Smith noted during his report.

To finalize these audited statements, they are approved, signed and sent to the Ministry of Education where they are publicly available under the financial reports tab on the school district’s webpage.

 

