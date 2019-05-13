North Okanagan-Shuswap society shreds for funds

If you’re looking to get rid of a bunch of your unwanted person records, a local organization can help you, and you can help them at the same time.

North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers Society will host its second annual Community Shred A Thon Sturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s event will be held in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club off 34th Street near 25th Avenue.

“Payment is by donation of a minimum of $5 per banker’s box,” said society president Mike Remington. “All proceeds go to Crime Stoppers. We pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.”

You never have to give your name when reporting a tip to Crime Stoppers. It’s complete anonymous.

“We invite the public to bring their confidential records they wish to have destroyed in complete confidence and to learn more about how Crime Stoppers is helping to ensure a safer community,” said Remington, whose organization have had signs with Crime Stoppers’ toll free phone number – 1-800-222-8477 – placed in North Okanagan communities such as Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Enderby and Lumby.

The number is also posted on the back of DCT Chambers Trucking’s semi trailers.

The society will also host a Community Shred A Thon in the Shuswap region at a later date.